Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Please give us the ability to select/de-select the individual channels of dual lens cameras in the iOS app. I have several Duos and RLC-81MA cameras that I really only need to view 1 lens on my iPhone. It would be great to be able to de-select the individual lens channels I am not interested in, to streamline my mobile view. This is something that can be done in the PC app. Please add this option to the iOS app.
@raygoldstein5_307154471190675 I suggest you to submit your request to Reolink support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!