Prior to recent updates of the Reolink Desktop application, I was able to select/access both my connected network cameras (POE cameras) and my NVR, however after upgrading the Client App (to v18.14.2) my NVR status has changed to "Not Connected" so is inaccessible via the application. Conversely I can still access both the cameras and the NVR via the Mobile App, and the NVR is (therefore) definitely up and working as normal on the home network. For reference, I'm running an RLN8-410 NVR with several cameras networked c/o a POE switch. There's been no change to the setup or network, only since upgrading the client desktop app has the NVR component become unavailable. I figure the next step is to upgrade the NVR firmware, but has anyone else experienced something similar and/or is there a known issue with the Desktop application/software?
@user_694227756134544_694227756134544 Take note of the UID of the NVR. Delete it from the Windows client (click on the NVR in left hand window) and add it again.
