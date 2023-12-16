Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have just replaced my Ring Pro with a Reolink Doorbell. It works fine out of the box and even has a better and wider picture. However, the Reolink Doorbell does have one major drawback and that is that there is no separate notification channel for notifying you that someone is ringing. In fact, you actually get the same push notifications in the Reolink app that you get when one or more of the Reolink camera's connected detect motion. In my case, there are currently 10 camera's plus an NVR. You'll understand that the attention value of a doorbell notification is completely lost among the daily stream of notifications, leaving me completely unaware that someone is at the door. This is a serious limitation to the functionality of the Reolink Doorbell and, in my opinion, should be a prority for further development of the app. What is needed is a separate notification in the app, with its own recognisable sound, when someone rings the doorbell, and preferably also the option to open the app with one click on the notification to communicate with the person at the door. Ring has had this option for years and no doubt other video doorbell manufacturers have too. Another long-held wish of mine is the transmission of alarm notifications via MQTT. If the Reolink cameras or the NVR as a central hub relay the MQTT message that someone is ringing the doorbell, this can easily be converted to a new notification, customised push messages and other actions in the well-known smart home systems.
@pierre-gielen_288801745879289 reolink doesn't actually know what they are doing. their app dev team and even their hardware dev team proves this. I say stick with your other doorbell and send back reolink doorbell for a FULL refund. dont settle foe anything less then what you paid for also dont allow them to force you to pay shipping back to them. if they refuse to issue a full refund and also they refuse to pay shipping back to them let me know. I've already been speaking to lawyer and planning on suing them for false/misleading & deceptive Advertising the Video Doorbell as well as failing to issue a full and complete refund as well as failing to pay for shipping due customer such as myself and others were mislead to believe it acted as other video doorbells on the market and since its their fault customers should get a full and complete refund without having customers pay for shipping back to them.
@pierre-gielen_288801745879289 I did exactly the same replaced my ring with a Reolink Poe and what's the worst decision I ever madeReolink doorbell makes a real good door camera what does a doorbell it is totally uselessyou're stuck with one plug in chime no Alexa notifications for a Poe connector to an Nvrwhen the doorbell is pressed it is the same notification as the rest of your camera detecting a person so basically you haven't got a clue when anybody is ringing your doorbellit's been 8 months now since they're released a firmware upgrade when you contact customer support they have no idea what's going on there should have perfected the app before they released the doorbell to the market
