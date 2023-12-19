Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi,I currently experienced that high stream viewing was stuck on Android app. It either didn't load or if it loaded after switching back on forth on cameras, it definitely was not high stream with around 400 kbps instead of the usual 6000 and more.This occurred both on live view and playback, and also on Wifi and cellular.PC app worked fine.I first deleted all the data of the app so I had to add all cameras again, but it didn't work.I contaced support and they were eager to help but so far to no avail, more of some general checks in the app.Ultimately, after calling for same experineces here in this community, I decided to delete the whole app instead of just deleting data, cache etc... and this seemed to have solved the problem. So I convert this topic to a FAQ So in case you experience the same issue, give it a try. Unfortunately you have to re-add all cameras...An import/export function of the settings and cameras in the app would be fine by the way Thank you!
@kristof That's what I would have told you to do since it was happening on both WIFI and Cellular. You know what you could have done to prove this. Enable hotspot on your smartphone and connect your PC to the smartphone and use the client on the PC.
@kristof Hello!Just adding that I too am facing this issue.Installed the cameras around a month ago, no issue.Opened up the app Monday a week ago and suddenly I can't get past fluent. When I first connect it shows my bitrate as maybe around 1000kbps (whereas before it would show 7000) and it quickly drops an hovers around 200kbps.There's nothing wrong with the Camera link, the desktop app streams Clear perfectly fine even when all the settings are maxed out. There's clearly a bug with mobile app.I'm really reluctant to delete & re-install because I've finally adjusted the notification alerts to stop giving me false alerts every minute when it rains, it was really screwing up detection alerts as it would constantly pick up my car on the drive as a newly detected car, or actual rain as an animal.Cellular, Wi-Fi - No difference.
