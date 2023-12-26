Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Is it possible to get better 3g 4g connectivity with a antenna for the reolink go? I know there's no connection for antenna like the go pt but there are antennas that you put around for example mobile phones. Anyone tried any antenna?
@vodkan_410792752525441 If there is no external access to add an external 4G antenna then forget it. And I do not think that an 1 meter external antenna will provide enough gain. The best option is to try to check which mobile operator has the best coverage in the area where you have installed the camera.
