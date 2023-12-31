Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey!I’ve already tried to talk with the support about this problem but haven’t received a helpful answer at all - so maybe someone else had this problems or generally has another idea:I'm currently running a RLN-410 with RLC-510A cameras connected to it. When accessing the NVRs IP Adress in the same network I can access the WebUI and their components with no issue at all.Now I'm using Tailscale to connect two networks. One away from home where the cameras are connected to - and my simple home network. It's a basic Site-To-Site Connection. The NVR is in the 192.168.1.0/24 network, at home the 192.168.178.0/24 subnet is utilized.When requesting an address from the 192.168.1.0/24 subnet it's routed through an LXC container running tailscale and routed to the external network. Same goes the other way around - just with a simple Raspberry PI. I'm totally able to SSH into the Raspberry PI functioning as the Tailscale Gateway in the network of the cameras from my home network, but can't access the NVRs WebUI, Streams, etc. It just times out. Pinging won't work either. I can't get my head around why the NVR can't be access from outside the local address range. I've tried switching a few settings, even disabled the firewall completely in router settings (tho SSHing into the Raspberry PI worked - so there is no reason why HTTP shouldn't work). Is there any particular setting I could've overlooked? The trace route to the NVR works flawlessly. Every other device can be accessed. It’s only the NVR.
@pierre Are you using VPN between the sites? Do you have routers at the endpoints? Try to use 192.168.1.0/23 at both sites. Have a look at https://community.reolink.com/topic/6726/unable-to-access-reolink-ip-cams-from-different-vlan
