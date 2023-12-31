Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I upgraded to a Reolink from a Hikvision a while ago and its great at detecting the various objects but at night it's a bit of a nightmare. It was not too bad when we had a black car that was parked in front of the camera (it wasn't great, the number plate still ma*sively over exposed the image) but now we have a white car its really bad and all you see is the car and all the detail on the main picture is gone. Below is a sample picture from the camera. Is there a better suited camera for this situation? I've seen the newer RLC-1212A which can have the always on LED but I don't really want a light constantly on all the time on the drive. Happy for it to be motion activated but the house has a number of these anyway but looking for a better picture for the night view. I did consider a separate IR LED but they are mostly very ugly. ThanksRob
@rob_530137440497875 Indeed, the detection algorithm is very poor at night. I either get false alerts or it fails to detect a vehicle entering my driveway at night. I have been discussing this issue with support for a year now, but there has been no improvement. I am considering switching to a different camera brand if this continues because, in the end, it's not very effective at night, especially considering the price of the cameras.
