Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, I'm new to Reolink products and just purchased a RLN8-410 NVR, RLC-1212A Camera, and WiFi Doorbell. I was reading about the 3 view modes: Clear, Balanced, and Fluent. I see those 3 modes for the doorbell, but for the RLC-1212A, I only see Clear and Fluent. Is the balanced mode not available on this camera? I'm running the latest firmware on the camera: v3.1.0.2174_23050815 and latest firmware on the NVR v3.3.0.282_23103128.
On my RLC-1212A camera, video resolution has separate settings for Live View and for Streaming.Live view (right click when the cursor is in the picture) allows three settings:
Streaming has two settings:
Reolink has an article that attempts to explain this. Since we cannot post URLs on this forum, search for "Reolink camera balanced rsolution"
Weird, I'm not seeing the Balanced option on my RLC-1212A cameras. I opened the Windows app, right click one of the cameras in Live View and only see Clear and Fluent. When I do the same thing for the wifi doorbell, I do see Clear, Fluent, and Balanced as options just not for either of the RLC-1212A cameras.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!