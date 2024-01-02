Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have both hardware versions of the 820a.Lowering the resolution on one from 4k down to 2.7k maintains the same field of view.On the new 820a with the latest hardware version the when changing the resolution the sensor gets cropped and you lose a large portion of the field of view.Can this be fixed so that new version of the 820a maintains the same field of view?
@user_775445647925502_775445647925502 I guess you have the newest firmware both versions. You may check from the reolink download center. I don't have the 820 cam and so cannot help. Did you try to reach out Reolink Support?
