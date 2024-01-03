Reolink Year in Review 2023
I think the lack of an API for battery powered cameras is very unfortunate. I spent some time researching cameras before selecting the solar powered, battery powered option I chose and it was not at all apparent to me the API was excluded from these models. I just need the simplest of simple methodologies with which to access either a still JPG image or the feed. I had hoped to use Reolink cameras I have for a major remote sensing project I have in the works. Thumbs down Reolink for your closed-mindedness on this decision to not offer even the most primitive of integration trajectories for battery powered models. You could probably easily do it via a cloud service versus letting a developer directly access the camera.
@user_776132184023237_776132184023237 Battery operated cameras use a different communication protocol and they can only be controlled through their clients. Do you know of any other brand which allows you to do so?
