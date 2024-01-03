Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi, I bought Reolink kit with NVR RLN8-410 (N3MB01) with 4 cameras RLC-820A. I have a question regarding person/vehicle detection alarms (push notifications). I am getting a lot of false alarms, especially when it's windy, snowing or raining. A lot of false person/vehicle detections. I was wondering if there is a possibility to have alarm delay on this setup, as I cannot see it in my client, ios app neither web admin environment.My NVR firmware version is v3.3.0.226_23031609, but I don't know how to update cameras firmware or even where to find info about it's firmware.Are you planning next firmware version, with support of pet detection and alarm delay? Because without it, the amount of false alarms is preventing me from actually using notifications at all. Or am I doing something wrong? Where to find alarm delays?Thank you,
@domkal_775112654221518 You can check the firmware at Reolink Download Center. To upgrade the cameras and NVR follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004550323-How-to-Upgrade-Firmware-via-Reolink-Client-New-Client-/#:~:text=Launch%20Reolink%20Client%20and%20log,)%2C%20and%20then%20click%20Upgrade.Moreover, I will disable detection on 'any motion' and base my detections on AI (person, vehicle and animal).
