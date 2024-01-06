Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have several issues with my new Argus PT Ultra, and I'm hoping someone can help.1. The camera detects people across the street, but often will miss people closer to the camera.The Person Sensitivity is currently on 95%.Anyone know why or how to fix it?2. We are on a fairly busy street and I want to reduce the detection of vehicles pa*sing by.I have the Vehicle Sensitivity set on 23%, and have tried to "paint out" the street with the exclusion feature, but the camera is still detecting all pa*sing vehicles (approx 15m away).How can I fix this?3. Apart from the detections noted in 1 and 2 above, most of the recorded "detections" are from Motion.However, the recorded video shows no movement on the screen, including trees, bushes, etc.Again, I'm hoping someone can help sort this problem as well.
