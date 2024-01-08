Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a problem with my Reolink wifi doorbell and my android mobile.If my phone is connect to a wifi, the app works and i have a video stream. but if i am on data, i dont have a stream.It works on any wifi network, my own, or a other, just not on my data. My old doorbell(tuya) just worked fine.I already opened all the ports in the router, even tried DMZ, but go for my mobile data plan.Ive tried a other android phone with my sim card, its the same.Second when someone pressing the doorbell, i dont get a videocall, just a notification... I am very disappointed in this doorbell, i would have returned it, but i bought a few months ago before installing int.
@supercow_771578229735595 Well found a possible a solution for the cellular data problem, if i have wifi turned off in the phone, and then i log out the camera in the app, and logged in back, i get video feed. It also tells me i amon cellular data in the video stream..so that is a good thing.If the second problem gets fixed, a videocall on ringing...For now i using a app alertify then i can filter out the notification "vistor"and giving that my same ringtone for calling.So when someone calls on the doorbell, i get the same ringtone, then i can manual open the reolink app.
@supercow_771578229735595 What is your smartphone? You do not need to switch off WIFI at all. If you are at home, it will use WIFI but outside it shall use the mobile data unless you are allowed to log onto a WIFI network. In order to check whether the mobile operator allows you (and your firewall) I suggest you to connect your PC to your mobile smartphone. Then use Reolink Windows client and see if you are able to watch the doorbell.As for the ringing proposal, we have requested Reolink to implement a VOIP call as being done by their compet*tors........ or at least when the push notification is received, prompt the user with a pop up simulating ringing. They promised us to send to different tone for when the b**ton is pressed but hitherto we don't have it.
