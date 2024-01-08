Reolink Year in Review 2023
I'm planning to setup a PoE cameras system for our security needs.I've taken a look around the community posts, but, as far as I've seen, there's no actual plan from Reolink to make the cloud service available for PoE cameras.I think that's a big minus for Reolink, as some of their compet*tors offer cloud service for PoE cams as well.Do anyone have any further info about this?
@user_777824613310594_777824613310594 You may wish to ask the support for an update. Personally I won't go for a cloud service (too costly) but rather invest in an NVR and use ftp (either from cam or NVR) to transfer the recordings to another site as a backup. This is the mostly deployed setup.Cloud is only available to battery operated cams (including E1s) which cannot be controlled through the NVR and so apart from the SD the video can be stored in the cloud. There is no ftp functionality on the battery operated cams.Another recommendation for POE cams is to connect them through a POE switch so that you can control them directly apart from the NVR where there exists some limitations.
