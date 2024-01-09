Reolink Year in Review 2023
I'm using the Reolink wifi doorbell (with latest frimware) which for the most part works great.One thing keeps annoying me. The doorbell is a*signed a fixed IP address (in the doorbell itself; 192.168.1.65) but for some reason it keeps on sending DHCP requests (192.168.1.207 ??????) to the DHCP server. It does this every 5 minutes for no valid reason. Also, the requested IP address is already in use by an other device.Why does it do this? This is no normal behavior for a network device. It keeps polluting the routers log and probably interferes with the other devices valid DHCP request.I experimented with a static IP address in the doorbell, with a static IP address in the DHCP server and an automatic a*signed one but it keeps on doing this. Even a complete reset of the doorbell doesn't work.
