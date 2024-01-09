Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Please add a Skip Forward and Skip Back b**ton to Reolink's Windows Client version 8.14.2 Playback, in standard view and especially FULL SCREEN.See attached pictures how Windows Media Player allows us to Skip Back 10 seconds, and Skip Forward 30 seconds.I have the E1 Outdoor Pro and use my Windows 10 laptop to view Live View, and view Playback.I only record to a SD Card. The Playback feature records in 5 minute and 2 minute segments, making it difficult to find the exact point in time that created the Person/Vehicle/Animal event. Once inside the 5min/2min segment (especially in Full Screen) it is very cumbersome (impossible) to go backward/forwards when viewing the segment.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!