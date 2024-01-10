Reolink Year in Review 2023
Reolink Trackmix 3G/4G LTE. Charging issues. Outside temperature has been +3 Celsius for the past two days, bright sunlight. The unit charging indicator is showing as green (fully charged) when the indicated charge on the user interface shows 57%.Tried to charge with a power bank, indicator shows orange (charging) for a second and then switches to green (fully charged).However, if I remove the small panel on the unit (that's a PITA when the camera is in a remote location, 65 miles away), switch the camera off and back on again, all is well and the camera starts to recharge using either the solar panel or the power bank. Remotely rebooting the camera does not have the same effect, it has to be manually turned off and back on again.Anyone else with the same issue or found a workaround?
@user_676976072548514_676976072548514 I don't have this unit but have other solar powered cams from Reolink. What I noticed is that on the application it shows 100% and when I remove the panel it goes down to 87%. But otherwise I had no issues. For me there seems to be an issue in the charging circuitry. Have you tried to take it up with Reolink support?Moreover I suggest you to raise your complaint on Reddit Reolink community (https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/) where there are members running solar panels below 0 degrees.
@joseph_1979 Many thanks, Raised the issue with Reolink support as suggested.
