I currently have 3x RLC-842A camera's. I have them recording 24/7 both to the SD card in the camera's as well as backing up to my offsite location.my issue that i am running into is if you set the app to record 24/7 in the schedule it does not allow for alerts to take a screenshot. it literally takes a screenshot for every knew video entry. Now i understand why it does this. I am just wondering if you can separate the screenshot aspect of the recordings to be based off alert triggers?It is quite tedious to go through video footage vs just flipping through some screenshots when an alert is detected.
