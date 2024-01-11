Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hey folks!I know you guys have been waiting for this for a while, and guess what? Our dual-lens security cameras are now rocking 16 MP! Our 16MP lineup ensures an enhanced visual experience with super clarity that brings every detail to life!So why 16MP + Dual Lens?We've noticed a lot of discussions in our community where users share their experiences using Reolink cameras to zoom in on details. The talk about the dual-lens feature has been particularly noteworthy in those discussions, so we think it's a crucial combination that our users value: 16MP + Dual Lens.While most dual-lens cameras in the market st*tch together 3MP or 4MP sensors, hitting 6MP to 8MP resolutions, the mainstream single-lens cameras already stand strong at 5MP to 8MP. Our focus was on finding a solution that maintains a broad field of view and offers crystal-clear image quality.Through tech innovation, we've integrated a 4K sensor with a powerful quad-core SOC for the dual-lens camera. And the dual-image st*tching algorithm ensures minimal clarity loss during st*tching.Building on this breakthrough, we'll be introducing various 16MP dual-lens products, so stay tuned!And the excitement doesn't end there! Get ready for the first star in our 16MP lineup: the upcoming Duo 3 PoE, the first-ever 16MP dual-lens camera!Spec Appetizers:● Image Sensor: 1/2.7" CMOS● Resolution: 7680x2160 (16MP) @ 20FPS● Lens: f=2.8mm F=1.6● Field of View: 180°(H)，55°(V), 180°(D)● Video Compression: H.265● Power: DC12V/2A & PoE (IEEE 802.3af, 48V, active)● Audio: 2-way audio● Dimension: Ø195x103x56 mm● Weatherproof: IP67● Smart Detection: Motion detection; person detection; vehicle detection; animal detection● Third-Party support: ONVIF● Local SD card Storage: max. 256GBBut wait, there's more! Let's check the new feature: Motion Track! By seamlessly integrating and overlaying a person's movement trajectory onto a single image, it drastically boosts the information captured in that frame!So what do you think of 16MP and Duo 3 PoE? Feel free to share your thoughts and stay tuned for more exciting CES reveals and more details of Duo 3 PoE!Check CES Product Catalog: https://reolink.club/2024CES-COM
