I just got a new B5M11WA with FW version v3.1.01643_22122322.After DHCP LAN connection I was able to communicate with the camera.I than tried to use the static IP with xxx.xxx.1.9 . However, I was not able to save thisIP. After changing the IP to xxx.xxx.1.186 , it worked. Can anybody explain why that happened?Second problem with WiFi.Via LAN connection I did the setting for my WLAN Network, but after removing LAN cable and reset, the camera does not connect to my local network.Does anybody know how I can verify the WiFi settings via LAN? I justfound in NETWORK all networks names around and my own, but nothing to setup or verify the settings I did.Can anybody advice please?Thank you.
@user_779296754262228_779296754262228 you need to save it after setting the IP manually. Ensure that the IP is not used by another device and that you need to exclude this IP from the DHCP. If not it can be a*signed to another device.When in network select your WIFI SSID. You shall be prompted for the pa*sword. How do you know if WIFI is working? Simply unplug lab cable and access camera.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for the answer.First problem : Of cause I tried to save the IP ...1.9 , but it failed. Just I was able tosave the IP ...1.186. But I can live with it.Second problem:How I know that WiFi is not working?I get timeout in Neolink App and in Neolink PC SW (which works with LAN) .Also the FritzBox WLAN Manger is not aware of the camera.I removed the LAN cable and turned the camera off and on, of cause, but withoutsuccess.Is there a way to setup factory settings ?
I found how to get factory setting and I started again from the beginning.This time I just used DHCP setup. Camera is working with LAN so far.As I tried to switch to WiFi, I found I can not see may own local WiFi networkin the list of networks. Just a lot of the neighborhood.Could it be that the B5M11WA does not support WiFi 2.4 GHz channel 13 ?If I change to another channel the network can be seen.Where can I find something about it?Thanks
@user_779296754262228_779296754262228 Just click on restore and all the settings will be set to default with the exception of WIFI settings. I have the RLC-511WA and have no issue on which channel to connect to on 2.4G. Currently it is connected to 5G. Is this part of an ecosystem? I haven't seen this model anywhere on Reolink site.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for answer.It seems the B5M11WA is the same as the RLC511WA, I did not find any difference.I was a bit successful. After starting again with factory settings, I now can see the camera-IP in my FritzboxWLAN manager.But I still can not connect. Even Ping is not possible. It's possibly a problem of the Fritzbox settings.
