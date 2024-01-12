Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi all, I own two Reolink cameras, a Reolink Duo 2 PoE and a RLC-520A. Great products, love them.Anyway, I built a highly complex system with my Mikrotik router and Node-RED to do some pretty cool stuff like geofencing and sending the snapshot of the motion via Pushover directly over my phone when I'm not at home. To do that, I'm using the API (I found the documentation) and the ONVIF, for which I cannot find anything.From Node-RED, I use the ONVIF to receive the alert when a motion is detected, and on the Reolink Duo, I can even see if it's a person, a car, or a cat! For example, this is the message I get when it detects a person:
{"topic":"RuleEngine/MyRuleDetector/PeopleDetect","time":"2024-01-12T06:57:04.000Z","property":"Initialized","source":{"name":"Source","value":"VideoSourceToken"},"data":{"name":"State","value":true},"_msgid":"a2010f594ed525a9"}
I have noticed several features, such as face detection, and I am interested in learning more about how the ONVIF server operates. Specifically, I would like to know if it follows the motion detection settings on the camera, such as zone exclusion and sensitivity, or if it is independent of them. Having access to documentation would be very helpful as it would allow me to explore even more cool things.Can I find it somewhere?Thanks!
@micciche-matteo I have never came across any Reolink document on ONVIF implementation. Only the API doc was released to the public. You may submit your request to Reolink support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!