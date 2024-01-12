Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi everyone,The Dual Lens Series has consistently garnered enthusiastic reviews within our community, with many users sharing their incredible experiences and amazing captures. Dual-lens camera offers more advanced features than single-lens cameras, bringing us a new level of security experience.Breaking down the technology, dual-lens cameras can be categorized into two main types:1. Dual-Image St*tching Algorithm Camera: Vision Made BroaderSeamlessly st*tching the videos from two lenses creates an expansive 180° ultra-wide field of view.● The Duo 3 PoE, showcased at CES, is our latest addition to this category. Beyond the 180° wide field of view, Duo 3 PoE boasts 16MP resolution and introduces the innovative motion tracking feature. (For more details on Duo 3, refer to our post from yesterday on the 16MP series.)Check out Duo 3 PoE insider's look: https://reolink.com/blog/reolink-duo-3-poe-review/2. Auto-Zoom Tracking Camera: Tracking Made SmarterCombining a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens provides a broad overview and a clear closeup simultaneously.● Our beloved TrackMix is also featured at CES. In addition to Auto-zoom tracking, it offers 4k 8MP UHD. We have also launched PoE, battery, LTE, and other versions to meet the needs of different scenarios.● Another noteworthy product is Argus Track, offering Auto-Zoom Tracking and 4K UHD, with a compact design suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.I know many of you've been waiting for Argus Track for a long time! We have an exclusive update – it is about to launch! Stay tuned!Looking ahead, let's explore the limitless possibilities of dual-lens technology together. What are your expectations or imaginations for dual-lens cameras? Feel free to share your thoughts and questions!Check out more information on CES: https://reolink.club/2024CES-COM
