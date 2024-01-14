Reolink Year in Review 2023
Calling all wildlife enthusiasts!We've heard your requests loud and clear, asking Reolink to introduce camo skins for specific models and to launch new 4G cameras. Well, at CES 2024, Reolink has some exciting news for you! Our 4G Camo Series features several new products, expanding your outdoor options.1. Camo Skins: Dual-Lens Camo CameraI think these two products are among the most requested camo editions in our group.● Duo 2 LTEThe Duo 2 boasts a 180° ultra-wide field of view, capturing a broader outdoor scene, and capturing more stunning scenery.● TrackMix LTEFeaturing the distinctive Auto-Zoom Tracking function, it allows you to maintain an overview of the entire scene while zooming in to see details of wildlife, offering a "close encounter" experience.2. New 4G Camo Camera● Go Ranger PTA 4G cellular network and solar battery-powered camera, equipped with 4K 8MP Ultra HD and animal detection.It's now available on our Amazon store. Check out more details: https://amzn.to/3Sh8rZlIt will also be accessible on our official website this month.What expectations or requirements do you have for outdoor cameras? Share your thoughts!
