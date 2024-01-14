Reolink Year in Review 2023
Reolink GO PT 4G flue image on laptop when starting the Reolink desktop client.In March 2023 I sent a message to Reolink in which I explained that on my wife’s laptop the view was always ‘flu’ when she opened Reolink client program. It was necessary to switch to ‘clear view’ everytime she opened the Reolink client.Thereupon I got a link to to install an older version (8.8.4) of the desktop client and was a the meantime recommended to turn off the update feature. When opening the desktop client with this older version 8.8.4 everything went OK and there was a 'clear view' everytime when se opened the program. Yesterday my wife bought a new laptop (Windows 11) on which she installed the latest version of the desktop client 8.14.2. To our disappointment the earlier described problem re-appeared : every time when opening the desktop client she had a ‘flu view’ on the screen which could be rectified only by switching the ‘low view' icon on the bottom of the screen to ‘clear view’. Unfortunately the view always return to ‘flu’ after closing and reopening the desktop client.I still had the link to the old version 8.8.4 which I tried to install but this version seems not to be compatible with Windows 11 since the desktop client does not show up at all. It’s a pity that Reolink did not do anything with my complaint of March 2023 and that the bug in the software of the desktop client seems still to be there.Can anyone offer me a solution. Note: the app client on our cell phones works perfectly i.e. : always a clear view when starting the app.Reolink Team (Reolink) Mar 22, 2023, 11:08 GMT+8 Dear , Thank you for contacting us and we really appreciate it. This is Elsie from Reolink Support Team, please do not worry, I would do my best to help you out. Please right-click the mouse to switch to Clear mode. If don't like this version, here is an old version for you · the Windows link: https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.8.4.exe· the Mac link: https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/Reolink-8.8.4.dmg Many thanks for your patience and I am looking forward to your reply. Have a nice day. Best Regards, Reolink Support Team - Elsie
@alfred-bols_468961834086562 This shows that you are connected through an external network to reach your cameras/NVR. To reach your camera the PC Client has to request the a*sistance of a P2P relay server (service provided by AWS/Azure). So the flow of media is from camera to P2P relay server to your PC running Reolink Win client. The bandwidth on the P2P relay servers is not infinite and is not free at all. Reolink are paying for this service and in order to avoid congestion they have set the resolution to default (Fluent) each time you move away from the camera. However, this is not the case when your PC is on the same network as the camera.
