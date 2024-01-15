Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Unable to get NVR's 172... IP from NVR's DHCP to go through wifi extender for IP camera. I have a RLN-36 NVR which I am connecting to two POE cameras via a POE switch connected to one of the four camera ports on the NVR. I am trying to get three wifi cameras to connect as well through a wired wifi extender. These cameras however don't seem to be able to get a 172... address or anything else from the dhcp in the NVR. Could someone please provide me with or point me to documentation which explains the DHCP services of the NVR and what ports it's on and why I can't get it to go through the wifi extender?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!