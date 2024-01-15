Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have the keen ranger PT, the cameras stopped working so I brought them down off the trees and reset them both, both data sims connect fine but as soon as I scan the qr code it comes up with a loading bar saying "start initialisation soon" then after 20 seconds it says this. " Failed to obtain configuration information " these cameras are only a couple of months old battery's are full. Can anyone help??
@woody_763791720210624 if you are using the SD card, can you remove it and insert it again? Make sure that the reset b**ton is sealed from any moisture or rain.
