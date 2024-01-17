Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I have 2- RLC810a cameras & 1- RLC811A camera, all 3 have 256gb cards on board, no NVR. The cameras have started to randomly disconnect & reconnect. The software shows cameras up to date as well as the client. I have reinstalled the client, replaced the cabling, change the POE switch, now an 8 port 120 watt POE switch, changed from DHCP to Static IP, still randomly dropping out. No wifi involved all hard wired. Any suggestions?
@herb_474969153552612 If all the cameras are being disconnected then it is either the network or the PC running the client. You can leave it DHCP so that BB router will a*sign the IPs to any attached device as otherwise you need to remove the a*signed IPs from the DHCP range (if you shall be using static then disable DHCP on the BB router).How is the PC connected to the network? Try to connect your PC to the switch and install a ping monitor (you can find a lot on the Internet) and ping the cameras and the gateway of the BB router. Then check whether you lose any pings.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!