Hi There - I have used the Timelapse feature on several of my cameras successfully in the past, but recently I've noticed that while I can start a timelapse I don't get a result from it. The 'Generated file' is always showing 0 while it's generating, and once the time is up and it no longer shows up under "generating"... no file is found on the camera. They are equipped with SD cards and the recording playbacks are all there to see, just not getting timelapse files anymore. Same result from PC client or the Phone app. Using RLC-811A on v3.1.0.989_22051908 and RLC-822A v3.1.0.989_22051907.Anyone else seeing the same? Has a firmware update (I have them set to auto-update) caused a problem here? As an aside, I'd love a feature on the client to create a timelapse from recording in memory (either on NVR or SD card).. would remove the need to decide ahead of time for shorter duration timelapses!Thanks,Dominic
