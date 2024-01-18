Reolink Year in Review 2023
Just bought a Reolink NVR RLN8-410(N3MB01) and it doesnt work with my driectly connected RLC-511W cameras ? I realise they are NOT poe as i have been using them WiFi. But now i have an NVR i am using ethernet from the camera to the camera ports ont he back and the NVR doesnt see the camers ? Any help please
@polarian_462426988400812 You need to have a POE splitter as THIS from Amazon.
