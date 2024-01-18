Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, is it possible to run Reolink RLN8-410 on 12VDC? Or do I need a converter?
@user_781311149715662_781311149715662 Yes. Input power is 52V@2.5A.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!