I found that in the Windows App the Motion Detection Zone changes randomly.Some cameras are fine, and others change. Then you look back at the ones that were fine, and now they changed.I noticed it more so, when Stretch mode is enabled.It doesn't happen in the web connection, only in Windows App.Pictures attached.---------------------------------Windows 10 Home (build 19042.964)Reolink Windows App: v8.2.6---------------------------------NVR: RLN8-410Build: 2103125Hardware: N2MB02Firmware: v3.0.0.123_21031205Garage-Door-quirk.jpgGarage-Door-proper.jpg
Could you please send us an email at support@reolink.com first? Our support will contact you and we need to do some trouble-shooting first.
Email Sent
Thank you for contacting Reolink. Hope that the problem can be solved as soon as possible.
An update to this issue..I waited a few days, and looked at the Motion Detection Zones via the Web Browser.And I see that the issue is also seen via the web browser.So this looks like a firmware issue, not a Windows Client issue.
Thank you for yoru information. Do you have a monitor or TV that is connected to the NVR? If yes, you can also check with the monitor/ TV.
Currently I do not have a monitor connected to the NVR..I will check to see if & when the glitch happens again, and then connect a monitor to see if the issue is present at the NVR.
Please take your time. If you still have problems, you can contact our support team at support@reolink.com.
My cameras are doing the same thing. All wifi. Motion detection zones create areas that I don't want to receive alerts about without my telling it to do so. I go in and delete all of these zones and then it recreates them. There are also some significant delays in my getting a ping that motion has been detected, although in the past it was fast and my wifi setup is very high speed.
Yes, I will not get a notification (or a delayed notification) from a camera that the detection zone(s), have been randomly modified.Once, I clear the detection zone, the notification(s) work are quick.Here is another FYI, If I see the detection zone has a modification, I will look again later and the modification is gone.Then randomly it will return (sometimes the same zone markings, other times different zone markings)..I have noticed that if there is a marked zone to not be detected, then most of the time (but not all the time)there will not be a modification. But, if the detection zone has No marked zones (totally clear), then modifications happen randomly.
Hi salwolfe1! Could you please also send an email to the support with the video of the false alarm and also the motion zone you've set? We will ask our engineer to analyze what caused the alarm.
Here is an update:I found that if you adjust the Detection Sensitivity on a camera, using the Windows Client, then the Motion Detection Zones get messed up..
Here is an update:I found that if you adjust the Detection Sensitivity on a camera, using the Windows Client, then the Motion Detection Zones get messed up..I have the same issue. How do you solve this?PS. I have installed the latest windows client version AND installed the latest firmware (had to get it via support as on the reolink website the latest version is much older .... (811a)).
