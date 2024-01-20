Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello, I've a Reolink RLC-810A (first version) which is showing a very strange behavior. The camera works ok for some days, after some days the camera lose the configuration and start stopping responding to pings continuosly, in the sense that responds to 15 packets and it doesn't for ~15 packets.Apparently the camera continuosly reset.If I keep the camera off for some days the camera restarts in factory default, I reconfigure it and it works for some days, then it happens again.I thought it was due some outdoor issue so I moved it to indoor, but the problem still persist.Does anybody have any idea of what it could be?Software is the last version: Thanks.
@rafdalb_475997483745415 Most probably you have moisture around the reset b**ton. You need to seal all cables with amalgamated tape and insert them in a weatherproof junction box.
