Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Between the Argus 2E and the router is a TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Range Extender. While I'm at home, connected to the wifi, I don't have any problems yet when I'm out and about; I can't check in on the camera feed. My router is a ASUS AX5700 WiFi 6 Gaming Router, part number RT-AX86U. I need help, please.
@shadow_trekker_724475340378253 As a test can you connect the Argus 2E to the router WIFI and check again? Will see if there is an issue with the Extender.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!