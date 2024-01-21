Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
just installed a track mix Poe and I’m having a few setting issues 1 when i name the camera (garden) it appears on screen as garden-garden even. if I delete the whole word out and put just a number it will say garden 3 rather strange.2 iv put the cameras in order as I want them on tv (front)( (garage) (side) (garden)but on the app in quad (four cameras) I’m getting front garage garden garden zoomed in side on next page I just want it to look as the tv displays itive watched all YouTube videos but don’t have same issue I’ve updated to latest firmware on nvr and track mixany help will be great
