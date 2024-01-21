Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
When I download from Duo 2, I can watch the video from the downloaded file, BUT when I try to share it or import it into an editor, it is corrupt.
Any ideas?Thanks
@tonyjibster_761704777846935 I just downloaded a clip in both clear and fluent mode from my DUO 2 WIFI and was able to watch them without any issue. Suggestions:1. Reboot camera and download a clip in both modes.2. Try to format SD and check again. Ensure you have a high endurance SD.
