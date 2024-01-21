Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have 2 android phones and am trying to connect them both to Reolink account. Everything works well on one phone - I can see all of my devices, but on the second android phone when I load the Reolink app (same userid and pw) the app says I need to add devices. Can I link both phones to the same account? I'm upgrading a Samsung s9 to and s23 and need to see Reolink work on both phones. Thanks for and help.
@user_633508167262216_633508167262216 Yes you can use the same admin account on all cams on both smartphones.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the information. Could you provide me with the process to get the second phone to recognize the devices that I see on my first phone.I'm logged in on both phones at this time and only see the devices on the first phone. Thanks again.
