Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have the 8 channel NVR and 6 hooked up cameras with ethernet. When I place an SD card in the tracking camera, the app says that the device is an NVR. How do I confirm if the SD card is recognized and working as a backup to the NVR?
@user_782878868201700_782878868201700 Checking or formatting the micro SD card is not available to cameras that are directly connected to Reolink NVR ports. You need to connect the cameras to a switch (NVR to the Switch and switch to BB router) and this allows you to connect directly to the camera from any Reolink client or WEBUI. In your case, you need to extract the SD and check it on the PC.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!