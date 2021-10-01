Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Let me start with the specifics:Mac Big Sur 11.6, Reolink Client 8.3.1/8.3.2, Camera's 820A, 822A, 520A all with latest software and all with at least 30Gb SD sticks.Problem:When using FTP to a WD Cloud server the format of the MP4 file will not view in at least 3 viewers that had been used in the past under version Reolink Client 8.2.6!File on SD stick views fine within Reolink client. Error code from video viewer reads that the MP4 is NOT in a MP4 format. Videos downloaded from the SD sticks are viewable.
I am confused by the combination of (a) file viewers and (b) Reolink Client. I have RLC-410-5MP, RLC-420-5MP, and RLC-510WS cameras on my network. I use the Reolink Windows Client to view them live and also in Playback. I also can download from the camera SD cards to my PC. These cameras also FTP motion recordings to a FileZilla FTP server on my PC.I use VLC Player and 5KPlayer to view the FTP recordings. Both report that they are MPEG-4. (See the descriptions from 5KPlayer and Media-Info below.)My confusion is because the Reolink Client is not involved in FTP file transfer. The file goes directly from the camera to the FTP server. My Reolink Client is almost never open, yet my motion records transfer via FTP all the time.I am probably missing something. Sorry.5K PlayerGeneralComplete name : D:\Reolink\FrontDoorCam\2021\10\01\Front Door Cam_00_20211001144606.mp4Format : MPEG-4Format profile : Base Media / Version 2Codec ID : mp42 (mp41/iso2/avc1/dash)File size : 56.5 MiBDuration : 56s 0msOverall bit rate : 8 456 KbpsEncoded date : UTC 2021-10-01 21:46:07Tagged date : UTC 2021-10-01 21:46:07VideoID : 1Format : AVCFormat/Info : Advanced Video CodecFormat profile : High@L5.1Format settings, CABAC : YesFormat settings, ReFrames : 1 frameFormat settings, GOP : M=1, N=60Media InfoGeneralComplete name : D:\Reolink\FrontDoorCam\2021\10\01\Front Door Cam_00_20211001144606.mp4Format : MPEG-4Format profile : Base Media / Version 2Codec ID : mp42 (mp41/iso2/avc1/dash)File size : 56.5 MiBDuration : 56 s 0 msOverall bit rate : 8 456 kb/sEncoded date : UTC 2021-10-01 21:46:07Tagged date : UTC 2021-10-01 21:46:07VideoID : 1Format : AVCFormat/Info : Advanced Video CodecFormat profile : High@L5.1Format settings : CABAC / 1 Ref FramesFormat settings, CABAC : YesFormat settings, Reference frames : 1 frameFormat settings, GOP : M=1, N=60Codec ID : avc1Codec ID/Info : Advanced Video CodingDuration : 55 s 976 msBit rate : 8 389 kb/sWidth : 2 560 pixelsHeight : 1 920 pixelsDisplay aspect ratio : 4:3Frame rate mode : VariableFrame rate : 30.000 FPSMinimum frame rate : 29.412 FPSMaximum frame rate : 40.000 FPSColor space : YUVChroma subsampling : 4:2:0Bit depth : 8 bitsScan type : ProgressiveBits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.057Stream size : 56.0 MiB (99%)Language : EnglishCodec configuration box : avcCAudioID : 2Format : AAC LCFormat/Info : Advanced Audio Codec Low ComplexityCodec ID : mp4a-40-2Duration : 56 s 0 msBit rate mode : ConstantBit rate : 64.0 kb/sNominal bit rate : 127 kb/sChannel(s) : 1 channelChannel layout : CSampling rate : 16.0 kHzFrame rate : 15.625 FPS (1024 SPF)Compression mode : LossyStream size : 438 KiB (1%)Language : English
I understand the confusion, particularly with the title.True that the client is not doing the recording that the camera FTP's to a server, the camera "should" just be transferring a file via protocol. I had no problems prior to the last two released versions of the client. Once I returned (at REOLINK supports request) to the older version the videos were fine from that point on. Since they have no open source I cannot unwrap the exec they use to see what they are doing but I have quite a few people that use everything from WSFTp to Filezilla to upload files to my server with no issues. So it has to be something in the client, at least that is what I believe right now.Now with the client you do have the option to provide a path to download recordings to a specific location and I keep that location separate from the cameras FTP location. No reason to have to do that but I am doing so as a part of troubleshooting. Isolate and modify one option at a time.
There has been no change to the WD Cloud server software? Each of my cameras FTP's to a different folder in my Filezilla FTP server, and I use a dedicated folder for transfers from the SD cards to my PC.What are the three MPEG programs that complain?
Finally figured it out and yes it is the Client as I suspected but it is NOT the FTP function of the camera. In the client you can turn essentially continuous recording on and of course provide a path and schedule for that function. The client is NOT recording but is generating a file with zero bytes in it and labeled as a mp4. All FTP function on the camera side is fine, all "Local Recording" is junk. A file exists but nothing in the file.
I will test this with the Windows client. Just to be sure that I understand, on the FTP screen I set some time "blocks" to "Timer" rather than "motion", correct?
No, leave the camera settings alone. Work only with the client side. On the client side do the following:Client settings>Record>Enable RecordNow you can either set a "Timer" (which records from all POE cameras) for the block(s) of time you select or you can select "Motion" (which records from all POE cameras) for the block(s) of time you want to record. I have not found it to make any difference for the end result, a MP4 file is generated with a camera name but zero bytes in it.
Thanks for the explanation. I was aimed at the individual camera FTP configurations, which have the same options.The general configuration does not mention FTP, so my guess is that you are correct. The client must be doing the recording.I will try that as well.
Well, the experiment is not going well. I set up "Timing" record in the Client for the hour of 6pm today and expected all of my PoE cameras to product one file each. And got.... Nada. No files at all. Then, I noticed the inconsistent parameters. Maximum video file length of 5 minutes. But... I just said to record for an hour! Which is correct?Have reset the video file length to 61 minutes and to record for an hour later this evening. Will report.
I just set mine to the default of 5 minutes, still the same problem.Screen-Shot-2021-10-05-at-07.00.50.pngScreen-Shot-2021-10-05-at-07.01.33.png
My experiment is a total failure. So far, there are zero files in the folder specified in the Windows Client settings for Record. To be fair, the client window has been minimized at the bottom of the screen. Maybe that makes the Client "dormant" or something. I will give it one last shot with the Client actually OPEN on the screen (totally in the way, but what the heck).
SUCCESS. This time, I left the Reolink Client (Windows) "open", but hidden behind other windows.Set the hour 5-6 for 'timed' and 6-7 for 'motion', and both worked.All of my five RLC cameras produced mp4 files in the identified directory. From 5-6, each file was 311MB, one every five minutes.84 files times 311MB chews through storage in a hurry.Starting at 6pm, only motion is being recorded. (Neighbor's cat. Cars driving by. etc.) These motion files begin about 8-10 seconds before motion begins and stop the INSTANT that motion ends. (Unlike SD Card recordings which go on for some time.)Both VLC Media Player and 5KPlayer display these files, "no problem."This recording option is certainly quick and easy to set up, but having to keep the client app open all the time would be impractical for me. I'd rather use FTP, which happens directly between camera and FTP server.There are LOTS of differences between PC and Mac. Could be the Mac version has a bug.
I've faced a similar issue with Reolink cameras on Mac. Check your FTP settings and try a different FTP client. Also, consider converting the MP4 file to a more universally compatible format using a video converter tool.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!