Is there anything in the pipeline for mask schedule or disable mask when night mode is activated, this would be really useful as I’m using a mask to block out part of the street beyond my property that then isn’t really visible in night mode but obscures part of my screen that would be useful when night mode is activated so that the mask is disabled. thanks
@user_778662658031770_778662658031770 Good suggestion. Please submit your request to Reolink support on support @ reolink . com (delete space as site restrict us from adding URLs). I email support.
I have never encountered this situation and my vision is not obscured like yours.
