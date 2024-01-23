Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I don't know whats going on here, there are already more spam topics than ones concerning Reolink. Are there still any admins on this forum? I have the feeling since a couple of month that the users are pretty left alone, except for Joseph who tries to support as a customer himself.@ReolinkShayla or whoever is probably active yet: it's pretty weak for a tech compandy to not being able to get rid of such obvious spam. Please be more active and show some presence, so the users also do not feel left alone. Thanks for listeing.
@kristof I asked them to restrict the users from the IP. I only have the possibility to block the user account. But prefer to answer a query rather than having to block these idiots. And I am busy with mega projects. I log during my breaks to divert my mind on something else :).
@joseph_1979 Don't get me wrong, I appreciate your effort and acknowledge you can't be online all day It isn't your job to do so. I would only like to see more activity from "official" side. In the past, there was more interaction with Reolink employees (at least I guess that's what they were), they participated more. Nowadays only some news are posted, but not much interaction with the customers. Currently it is pretty useless being here and searching your way through pharmacy ads.
