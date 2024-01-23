Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi,I purchased the Argus Eco Ultra and have the software up and running in Windows 11 and Android. I have a 32Gb Sandisk microSD cardinstalIed in the camera. I receive notifications by email with footage of recorded events. However, when in Playback mode in Windows or in the Android App, there don't seem to be any files that have been recorded or can be downloaded. Also, after formatting the microSD card it shows a capacity of only 18Mb.So, my 2 questions are
Any tips and would be very helpful!Jan
@jandeboer_776424881758381 Did you enable recording under camera recording menu? Can you attach the screenshot after you click on schedule?
