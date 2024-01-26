Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
In the past I've always had to manually update the firmware but apparently the "auto update" now works. My NVR has automatically updated to Fw Version 3.4.0.293_24010832. I like the fact that you can now take pre recorded video footage and convert it to a time-lapse right within the NVR interface.
@andre_148322405413012 Maybe they have add it to your profile. Normally we have to do it manually.
@joseph_1979 Maybe it's a "beta" firmware. I don't see it listed on the Reolink website to download manually. I also like the new "motion tagging" feature (Reolink calls it Motion Mark).
