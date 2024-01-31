Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hey everyone!Meet the first dual-lens camera in the Reolink 4K Solar cam series – the Argus Track! While some of you might have caught a glimpse of the Argus Track in the early days, but you might not know that it silently underwent an upgrade from 2K to an impressive 4K. Now, it's officially making its debut and is available for purchase!Grab yours now: https://reolink.club/ArgusTrack-COMLet's delve into the features:
What do you think of the Argus Track's sleek and compact design? If you have more questions or just want to share your thoughts, feel free to drop them in the comments below.
