Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I was wondering if anyone has noticed high CPU usage in the Android app.I noticed that every time I used the app, my phone would get warm and the battery would drain. Using a terminal and the 'top' command, I saw that the netd process was maxing the CPU. Eventually I found that this happened whenever I opened the app and only stopped when I explicitly closed it (not just switching to another app or the home screen).Eventually I enabled logging in my router and I found that the Reolink app attempts to make connections to p2p#.reolink.com, where # represents a number. This was detected as a possible DNS Rebind attack by my router and was blocked. It seems that the Reolink app doesn't handle this failed connection properly and just spins out of control trying to make the connection over and over.Through further testing I found that simply putting the phone into airplane mode and opening the Reolink app will cause the same behavior. The app cannot make the connections, which causes the netd process to run out of control.I have reported all of this to Reolink and they have said that they are unable to reproduce this, but I've tested this on my tablet as well and found the same problem.Has anyone else encountered this?Does anyone else want to test this out and report back? Just put your phone in airplane mode, start Reolink, and use a monitoring tool to check the CPU usage.Screenshot_20190628-101537.pngScreenshot_20190629-111324-2.png
Hi,pretty old post, but, the issue is stil here.I recently bought some cameras. I'm still waiting for the parcel, delivery is planned tomorrow. OK, I downloaded the APP directly from Reolink website, installed it and ...Immediate connections attempt to home-cdn.reolink.us and apis.reolink.com via http proxy without permission. It's unacceptable for security products.Next - excessive DNS queries. My Android phone has no access to DNS server. It doesn't need DNS because of it's connected to private networks only. Couldn't get rid of the queries. Netd and Reolink app itself consumes 100% CPU.I'm sorry, Reolink, but I really don't wish to share private data Solution: using MuntashirAkon AppManager disable trackers and unwanted activities in the app (root required)activities:
services:
receivers:
providers:
App looks working, no DNS queries. We'll see tomorrow when I'll get the cameras.BestPetr
@petr_519253011173565 Hi there, we always consider the security of our product.For network security, you can set up the DDNS and Network ports on your PC Client.You can find the setting on our PC Client. Network>>Advanced
@reolink-fiona Hello as a non technical person - can someone advise how I setup my network configuration to address this high CPU useage which is currently making my phone unuseable...
Did you check the percentage of CPU usage?
@edwardlubowitz He needs to establish which service is causing the high processor usage. CPU usage is no longer available on Android 12 in debug mode but he can download the CPU monitor. However, this doesn't give the service usage. I told him to select wipe cache and repair appl from maintenance mode.
Same problem here!Reolink Android app is dranining my phone and tablet batteries, when I block all data and wifi for the app the battery lasts.First, the Reolink app has a big problem, because it shouldn't cause battery drainage.Of more concern, Reolink App phoning home to their servers via a proxy is really bad.JUST IMAGINE how much data and phoning home their cameras do. Even when UID and P2N is turned off I get network activity from reolink, that should NOT be the case at all.What the hell are they doing on my devices? Are they sucking up personal files and sending to China?I gather Reolink is a Hong Kong company and now under China guv control, so whatever they're asked to do, they will.I've just uninstalled the Reolink app and installed a third party cam monitor. I hardly have to change camera settings, so what's the point of reolink app, other than instant notifications, which I can live without as I have email notifications.
And changing the camera's Gateway setting should block it from accessing the internet, but not sure if this works with sneaky Reolink cameras.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!