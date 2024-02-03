Reolink Year in Review 2023
Any idea how to view videos saved on Lumus Camera please? Other than notifications stored on SD card, other videos cannot be viewed. I want to know how to view these. There’s no option for FTP server connection. I love the Lumus cos of the light, siren and 2 way audio. Wish it also had the FTP server option.
@babita_624624196386829 on YouTube you can find lots of videos on Lumus.Ftp is not available on Reolink battery operated cameras.
The web site product description says that both Live View and recorded clips can be seen with the Reolink smartphone app.That is certainly possible with other Reolink cameras.Does the app not work for you?
