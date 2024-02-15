Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Hi, I decided to update the app from version 8.5.2 to the latest. Everything worked fine on the old version. After updating to the new version of the app 8.15.6, the video from the camera stream stopped being displayed. Everything works fine on mobile apps. Only on windows 10, videos from the stream are not displayed and videos from the recording cannot be played either. A timeline appears and when I select the section on it that I want to play, the "play" icon appears in the middle of the video and disappears again. Don't you know how to solve this problem? Thanks for the answers
@smarticek_594824045961254 Try disabling hardware acceleration first from main menu.If this fails then try to install the directX redist (June 2010).If you have more than one video drivers, try to disable them and enable the default one.
I will add that it only happens when I move the mouse into the area where the video is supposed to run. When I launch the app and the mouse is outside the video area, the stream shows the shot from the camera.
