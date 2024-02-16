Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've seen plenty of post about snow at night, with IR on, setting off motion detection but no real solution other than suggestions to adjust settings. I find it hard to believe that this would happen since reolink has been around a while and my friends ring and wyze cameras are not being set off by the same snow. I think a solution would be to put up a separate IR light so that the snow isn't so bright in front of the camera but that seems like a lot of work and expense for multiple cameras. I have motion alerts turned off so the camera is only alerting for vehicle, people, and animals. When it snows our vehicles are parked in view and the motion mark feature outlines both parked vehicles. I'm guessing what happens is when it snows it thinks the vehicles are moving even though they are not. I tried turning down the vehicle sensitivity but eventually it just doesn't detect the vehicle when it should. Has anyone figured out how to solve this? Is it a problem with camera's firmware? I think it is a newer camera and thought maybe the firmware has issues other cameras don't.This is an RLC-810WA.Everything else is working perfectly and I am very impressed with the camera but this problem seems unacceptable.
@user_784224808100067_784224808100067 I am a customer like you and have had similar issues. For instance when the Trackmix detects a person and there is a parked car, the detection indicates person and vehicle. I did report this but no solution have been provided. Moreover if you leave any motion, when it gets darks the camera detects it as motion. You can also see the IR toggling on and off. The detection algorithm requires further improvements. I forward the videos to support for the dev team to analyse.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!