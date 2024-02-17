Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi, my mobile provider (iliad) for some reasons blocks the p2p connection between the official reolink android app and any reolink cam. I even tried to set up a local openvpn server, but the app for some reason forces its traffic to flow outside the vpn tunnel, hence falling back to my provider network (that as I said blocks the p2p traffic).Anyone knows how to set the android app to communicate with the cam without the p2p connection? Perhaps forcing it through the vpn in a cl[censored]ical client/server model...Ty
