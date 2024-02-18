Reolink Year in Review 2023
I bought a E1 Outdoor. It has become foggy (condesation water inside) after a month.Is there a way to return ( have no box) or fix it?Cheers.
My first step would be to contact Reolink support via email. (support <at sign> reolink.com) and request a Return Material Authorization (RMA). Would love to hear how they respond.My understanding is that Reolink provides a two-year warranty on new products. Click on Support at the bottom of the page and then click on Warranty and Support.
@janek-dobbelstein_425633670508748 Can you wait for a couple of days before returning? I had the same issue on a new E1 OD Pro and it happens just once.
