I really like that I can set my NVR to beep whenever there's a vehicle or person detected, since we are rural and can't hear when someone pulls up. The problem is, we have free range chickens, and the camera sees a chicken as a person. Any way around this problem? Or an improvement coming for person detection?
@c0nfick3r_781404561744056 I suggest you to send some videos in clear mode to support so that they can refine their detection algorithm.Can you try to experiment with minimum and max object size?
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the suggestion! I didn't even know I had that option. I've now changed some detection settings to see how that works.
